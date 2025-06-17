Norwegian Highlights Its 2025 Summer Offerings

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has highlighted its 2025 offerings and summer voyages for the season in destinations across Europe and Alaska.

The company said in a press release that it is offering up to $1,000 off all sailings.

NCL’s “More at Sea” package provides over $2,000 of savings on guest amenities, and Norwegian offers Kids Sail Free on select cruises.

NCL is also offering a cruise to Europe that features multiple bucket list destinations, with voyages to Italy, Greece, France, Norway and Iceland.

Sailings range from seven to 17 days, with embarkations from 14 different ports, such as Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Nine NCL ships will be in the region during the summer season.

This allows guests to explore Northern Europe aboard the Norwegian Prima with 10 to 11-day sailings and calls to Iceland, Norway and Belgium, or go island hopping aboard the Norwegian Viva with seven to nine-day Greek Isles voyages to Santorini and Mykonos, Greece and more.

The recently renovated Norwegian Breakaway now features an all-new Silver Screen Bistro, as well as the brand-new outdoor recreation area Horizon Park. The ship will sail the Mediterranean, visiting Italy, France and Spain.

The Norwegian Epic will sail a variety of 10 to 12-day Europe and Greek Isles cruises and has been enhanced with a re-imagined Aqua Park for kids and an expanded adults-only Vibe Beach Club.

NCL will also have the Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Joy and the recently renovated Norwegian Bliss offering seven to 10-day voyages departing from homeports in Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia and Whittier, Alaska.

The Norwegian Encore will offer round-trip weeklong cruises from Seattle all season long with calls to Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, Alaska; a passing through Glacier Bay National Park; and Victoria, British Columbia.

The Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy will offer a similar itinerary with calls to Sitka and Icy Strait Point, Alaska.

The company is also offering veteran and active military members in the U.S. and Canada 10 percent off voyage fare year-round, plus tailored experiences on board.

It has also expanded the program’s perks for a limited time to now offer 35 percent off all Alaska and Europe cruises sailing now through Sept. 30, 2025.

NCL is also offering its year-round Teacher Cruise Discount and school out, amping up the offer for a limited time to give educators 25 percent off all Alaska and Europe cruises sailing now through Sept. 30, 2025.

Guests residing in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, California, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are eligible for resident rates, providing up to an additional 20 percent off the voyage fare on select sailings.