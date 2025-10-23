New Disney Destiny Sets Sail to Florida Ahead of Maiden Season

The new Disney Destiny is on its way to Florida ahead of its maiden cruise, which is scheduled for late November.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the newbuild was delivered to Disney Cruise Line earlier this month.

Following a maritime tradition, the ship’s ownership was transferred to the company during a special ceremony that took place in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

The Disney Destiny then departed from the Dutch port on Oct. 20, 2025, kicking off a trans-Atlantic crossing.

Sailing with no guests onboard, the LNG-powered vessel is scheduled to make a technical call to Funchal, on Portugal’s Madeira Island, before sailing to North America. The stop is currently scheduled for Oct. 25, 2025.

According to Disney, the ship is under the command ofCaptain McRonald and will travel over 5,000 nautical miles before arriving in Port Everglades.

The company added that throughout the crossing the cast and crew onboard will make final preparations for welcoming guests on Nov. 20, 2025.

As the third ship in the company’s Wish class, the 2,500-guest vessel will offer cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale.

The maiden season includes a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The itineraries are highlighted by visits to the company’s private islands in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

As part of its year-round schedule in the region, the 140,000-ton ship is also scheduled to sail to Cozumel and Nassau.

Following the Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line is now gearing up for the debut of the Disney Adventure.

Set to become the largest ship in the company’s fleet, the 208,000-ton vessel is scheduled to debut in March 2026.

Originally ordered by Dream Cruises, the Adventure will offer a year-round schedule of short cruises in Southeast Asia departing from Singapore.