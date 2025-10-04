Disney Adventure to Remain in Bremerhaven for Final Outfitting

The Disney Adventure is expected to remain docked at the port of Bremerhaven for a few more months, according to German media.

Initially set to enter service for Disney Cruise Line in December, the ship’s debut was postponed to March 2026 due to construction delays.

Buten und Binnen noted that thousands of workers are currently occupied with completing final work onboard the vessel.

The German website noted that most of the employees are foreigners, coming from Eastern Europe, Ireland, Scandinavia and the Netherlands.

Construction is being carried out by the Meyer Werft shipyard, which assumed the project as part of the deal of Disney taking over the ship.

Originally ordered for Dream Cruises as the Global Dream, the now-defunct shipbuilder started working on the ship at its Wismar facility in 2019.

Disney Cruise Line acquired the unfinished ship in late 2022, and then announced plans to redesign its interiors and features.

After leaving Wismar for its first set of sea trials, the Disney Adventure arrived in Bremerhaven in early September.

As the first Asia-bound ship in Disney’s fleet, the vessel is now set to embark on its maiden voyage on March 10, 2026.

“This ship represents a bold new chapter for Disney Cruise Line, as we transform a partially built vessel into a fully reimagined Disney experience at sea,” the company said in a statement.

“As we bring this to life, we’ve encountered unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process,” the company added in its postponement notice.

Sailing from the Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore, the 208,000-gross-ton ship will offer a year-round schedule of short cruises in Southeast Asia.

With the vessel and its attractions serving as the biggest draws of the operation, the three- and four-night itineraries won’t feature any ports of call. Instead, the 6,000-guest ship will remain at sea for the duration of the cruises.

The Disney Adventure will become the largest vessel in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet and also one of the largest cruise ships in the world.