Model of Project America Resurfaces Online

A model of American Classic Voyages’ Project America ship recently resurfaced, appearing for sale on eBay earlier this month.

The detailed 29-inch ship model shows the proposed original design of the U.S.-flagged vessel, which was later enlarged and adjusted by Norwegian Cruise Line.

Currently sailing as the Pride of America, the ship was originally announced in the late 1990s by American Classic Voyages of Chicago.

With a background in operating U.S.-flagged vessels, the company was planning a series of new ships for inter-island cruising in Hawaii along with Ingalls Shipbuilding of Mississippi.

At 71,000 tons, the 1,900-guest vessels would become the first large cruise ships built in the U.S. in over four decades.

Plans called for the first vessel to be delivered in 2002, followed by a sister ship the next year. The contract also included options to build up to four additional vessels.

Under the company’s original project, the ship would showcase a livery that included a dark blue hull, highlighted by red and blue details in its superstructure.

Ingalls started the construction of one of the vessels before American Classic Voyages filed for bankruptcy in 2001.

Norwegian Cruise Line then acquired the unfinished hull of Project America’s first ship, towing it to Germany for completion.

After being enlarged and lengthened at the Lloyd Werft shipyard, the ship debuted as the Pride of America in 2005.

Under an agreement with the U.S. government, Norwegian was able to flag the new ship in the United States, allowing it to operate its originally planned itineraries in Hawaii.

Still offering inter-island cruises, the Pride of America completed 20 years of service earlier this year and underwent a major refurbishment on the West Coast.

The project included the addition of extra staterooms, as well as the creation of new public areas and features.