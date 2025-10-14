Mein Schiff 7 Makes Maiden Call to Le Havre

The Mein Schiff 7 made its maiden call to the French port of Le Havre on October 11, 2025, according to a press release.

Over 2,800 guests and 1,000 crew members were onboard the vessel, which entered service for TUI Cruises in June 2024.

According to Le Havre Croisières Cruise Terminal, the call marks a milestone for the port, underscoring its role as a leading cruise hub on France’s Atlantic coast.

The maiden visit was celebrated with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony, which was attended by the ship’s Captain, Jens Troier, as well as authorities from the City of Le Havre, Le Havre Croisières, the Seaman’s Club and tour operators.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mein Schiff 7 from TUI Cruises for her first visit to Le Havre,” said Alexandra Ruiz, general manager of Le Havre Croisières.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to modernizing our infrastructure and enhancing the cruise experience on the French Atlantic coast. We look forward to welcoming the vessel again in our brand-new facilities in 2026,” she added.

The Mein Schiff 7 is now set to make an additional visit to Le Havre in May 2026, during which time the ship is expected to use the port’s new cruise facilities.

Le Havre Croisières plans to complete significant enhancement projects for cruise terminals T2 and T3 by December 2023.

The new modern facilities are expected to open for guests in January 2026, improving comfort and operational efficiency.

The new cruise terminals will also allow ships to connect to shore power as part of a project undertaken by HAROPA PORT.

Currently in the testing phase at Pierre Callet quay (terminal 2), the first to be equipped, the shore power system is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

It will then be extended to Roger Meunier and Joannes Couvert quays (terminals 1 and 3) in the coming months, with full operation across all quays anticipated between mid and late 2026.