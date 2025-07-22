Le Havre: Renewed Port for All Seasons

The Port of Le Havre has reported that the first two of its three new terminals will open this fall and a third terminal next April, offering a total usable area of 15,000 square meters, designed to ensure smooth passenger flow and high-quality services, according to port officials.

The total capacity will be up to 13,500 passengers per day, with turnaround operations for up to 6,000 passengers. The facilities will include covered parking areas, and more than 100 coach parking spaces will be available to facilitate shore excursions, in addition to an area reserved for taxis and access to bicycles and scooters.

Terminals 2 and 3, serving Quai Pierre Callet and Quai Johannes Couvert, are set to open this fall. Terminal 1 for Quai Roger Meunier is due for completion in April 2026.

Also underway is the installation of shore power. The first test connections are taking place this summer, while the full installation at all three terminals will be completed by mid- and late 2026. Each terminal will be equipped to provide up to 14 MW, with a total capacity of 30 MW. Sixty-seven percent of the grid electricity is nuclear-generated, and the rest will come from renewable sources such as hydro, solar and wind power, as well as a small portion from LNG.

The total project cost for the new terminals and shore power is reported to be 120 million euros.

Le Havre is expecting 137 calls for the year (2025) and more than 142 days with cruise ships in port, including 57 turnarounds, 19 full turnarounds and 38 partial, in addition to 20 double calls and eight inaugural calls, including the Norwegian Bliss, the Hamburg, Carnival Miracle, Le Laperouse, Mein Schiff 2, Seven Seas Grandeur, Norwegian Jewel and Mein Schiff 7.

Due to the ongoing construction calls are limited to two ships at a time until all the terminals are ready.

The long-term goal is to have 600,000 passengers annually by 2030. According to the port, this is part of a carefully managed and sustainable growth strategy, prioritizing environmental responsibility, the quality of the services offered, and the integration of cruise activities into the broader development of the region.

While the summer is less intense in terms of traffic, Le Havre’s location and regional attractions make it a year-round port.

The cruise terminals are located in a 22-acre area of public space, including 10 acres of meadows and woods, and there is a rooftop terrace open to the public, also on embarkation and disembarkation days, enabling residents and visitors to view cruise ship calls.