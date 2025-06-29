Mein Schiff 7 Marks First Year of Service

The Mein Schiff 7 is completing its first year of service for TUI Cruises this month.

The vessel was delivered to the Germany-based company on June 10, 2024 following her completion at Meyer Turku.

The 111,500-ton ship then embarked on its first cruise two days later, sailing from Kiel for a two-night pre-inaugural cruise.

Following an additional pre-inaugural sailing, the Mein Schiff 7 was christened during a special ceremony at the Bay of Kiel.

Environmental Officer Fenia Kalachani served as godmother during the event, which also included a special program featuring new entertainment shows, as well as culinary and musical surprises.

The 2,900-guest vessel then embarked on a maiden season in Northern Europe, offering cruises departing from Kiel.

The deployment included a series of eight- to 17-night itineraries to destinations in Scandinavia, Svalbard, Iceland, the Baltic and the British Isles.

In October, the Mein Schiff 7 sailed on a repositioning cruise to the Canary Islands ahead of its first winter season.

Sailing from Tenerife and Las Palmas during the 2024-25 season, the ship offered seven-night cruises that also featured visits to Morocco and Madeira.

As the seventh in TUI’s Blu Motion class, the vessel introduced new features, including a new set of single cabins.

The Mein Schiff 7 also introduced a new Japanese specialty venue that serves both warm dishes and sushi creations.

Other unique features onboard include a new smoke-free casino that also serves as a gambling spot and a nightclub.

On the technical side, the Mein Schiff 7’s project is highlighted by its sustainable technologies, including the industry’s first methanol-ready propulsion system.

The 2,900-guest ship is equipped with a shore power connection and highly efficient catalytic converters.

While green methanol isn’t available for the shipping industry, the vessel operates exclusively with lower-emission marine diesel.