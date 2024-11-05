TUI’s Mein Schiff 7 Kicks Off Maiden Season in the Canaries

The new Mein Schiff 7 recently arrived in Las Palmas for its maiden season in the Canaries and the Atlantic.

Set to spend the 2024-25 winter season in the region, the ship docked at its new homeport on Oct. 27, 2024.

The Mein Schiff 7 is now offering a series of seven-night cruises around the Spanish archipelago that also includes destinations in Cape Verde, Morocco, and Madeira.

For its first sailing in the region, the Mein Schiff 7 is visiting Santa Cruz de la Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Puerto del Rosario, as well as Funchal, where the ship is spending nearly two days docked.

Other ports of call set to be visited during the deployment include La Gomera and Arrecife in the Canaries, and Agadir in Morocco.

The 2,900-guest ship is also scheduled to offer seven-night cruises to the Cape Verde archipelago, which sail roundtrip from Las Palmas and include visits to Mindelo and Praia.

Extending through late April, the ship’s season in the region ends with a repositioning cruise to Northern Europe.

Sailing from Las Palmas to Hamburg, the ten-night voyage features visits to destinations in the Atlantic and Western Europe, including Lisbon in Portugal and La Coruña in Spain.

During the summer of 2025, the Mein Schiff 7 is scheduled to offer a series of three- to 17-night cruises from Hamburg and Warnemünde.

The cruises sail to various destinations in Northern Europe, such as the Baltic Sea, Scandinavia, Iceland and Svalbard.

After debuting in the Mediterranean for a fall season, the ship is set to return to the Canaries for the winter in November 2025.

As part of a series of ships that started with the Mein Schiff 3 in 2014, the Mein Schiff 7 was built by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.