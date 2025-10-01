Hapag-Lloyd Unveils 2028 Deployment with 127 Itineraries

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will offer 127 itineraries across its five-ship fleet in 2028, the company revealed in a press release.

Set to operate fully bilingual cruises starting next year, the brand said that the new deployment invites guests to “discover extraordinary destinations, unforgettable culinary moments and unique experiences.”

While bookings for the new sailings will open in December 2025, passengers can now place non-binding pre-reservations, Hapag-Lloyd said.

According to the company, the deployment is highlighted by cruises to Asia, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Central America onboard its luxury ships.

The Europa will start 2028 in Southeast Asia and the Far East before repositioning to the Mediterranean for a summer season.

Hapag-Lloyd said that the ship’s extended cruise program in the region features short escapes to the Côte d’Azur, as well as north-south cruises along Italy’s coastline.

Other highlights include island-hopping itineraries across Corsica, Sardinia and the Balearic Islands, which will be followed by a repositioning cruise to Northern Europe.

Between August and September, the Europa offers cruises to Western Europe and the Baltic, later repositioning to North America for itineraries to the U.S. Coast and the Caribbean.

The Europa 2 will sail in the Caribbean in early 2028, offering cruises to and from Miami, blending New Orleans and Galveston with destinations in Caribbean and Mexico.

From April to mid-July, the ship offers itineraries from German ports to Western Europe, the Baltic Sea and Norway.

The deployment is highlighted by two calls on Svalbard, including cruising in St. Jonsfjord and a return to the North Cape for the first time in many years.

The ship then spends late summer and autumn in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean before repositioning to the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Planned itineraries include visits to destinations in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and more.

The company’s expedition ships will offer a mix of polar and warm-water expedition itineraries, including new cruises to the Indian Ocean onboard the Hanseatic Nature.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the ship’s 2027-28 winter season will feature sailings to the Indian Ocean that sail to Madagascar, the Seychelles and more.

Hapag-Lloyd said that the ship is now set to return to Northern Europe for both short itineraries and longer expeditions to the Baltic Sea, the North Cape and Geirangerfjord.