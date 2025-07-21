Hapag-Lloyd to Offer Warm-Water Expeditions in West Africa for 2027-28

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is set to offer new warm-water expeditions in the Indian Ocean and West Africa during the 2027-28 winter season.

According to the company, the long-requested itineraries will explore remote regions of Ghana, Mozambique, as well as Madagascar, Mauritius, the Seychelles and more.

The new exploration cruises will take place onboard the Hanseatic Nature and are highlighted by snorkeling opportunities, in addition to wildlife encounters and expert-led excursions.

The season starts in late November with a 16-night repositioning cruise that sails between South Africa and the Seychelles.

Upon arriving in Mahé, the Hanseatic Nature kicks off a 12-night expedition to the Seychelles and Mauritius.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, the itinerary is highlighted by uninhabited islands that are “almost entirely yours alone.”

Guests will be able to sail to destinations and atolls that are only accessible by small expedition ships, the company added.

As part of the cruise, the Hanseatic Nature is scheduled to visit the St. Francis Atoll, the Inner Islands, the Aldabra Islands and the Farquhar Atoll.

Other highlights of the deployment include a 14-day expedition to Mauritius, Réunion, Mayotte and the island of Madagascar.

Sailing roundtrip from Port Louis, the itinerary celebrates Christmas at sea and features visits to eight destinations.

According to the company, the expedition caters to nature lovers and will be accompanied by experts who will provide insights into the locals’ endemic biodiversity and landscape diversity.

The itinerary is also highlighted by a visit to Mayotte, a French ultramarine territory located between the African mainland and Madagascar.

Hapag-Lloyd’s 2027-28 season also features expedition cruises to Antarctica onboard the Hanseatic Spirit and the Hanseatic Nature.

The company’s luxury ships, the Europa and the Europa 2, will offer additional itineraries in the Indian Ocean, as well as voyages in the Caribbean, the Bahamas and the United States.