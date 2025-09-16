Hapag-Lloyd Goes Fully Bilingual Starting in 2026

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will switch to bilingual operations onboard all of its five ships starting in January 2026.

According to a press release, the change opens its fleet to international guests, with sailings being conducted in both German and English.

The company is also introducing a new brand campaign, “World. Wide. Wonderful. Book your 2026 dream cruise now.”

Running from Sep. 15 to Oct. 31, 2025, the initiative is said to highlight the fleet’s onboard atmosphere through specially produced imagery and video while showcasing over 25 upcoming cruises.

“Our satisfaction ratings consistently exceed 90%. With this campaign and our bilingual expansion, we are inviting new travelers to experience the unique Hapag-Lloyd Cruises feeling without losing the intimacy and authenticity that define us,” said Clas Eckholt, vice president commercial at TUI Cruises.

Travel agencies are also set to receive a campaign toolkit that includes a 36-page brochure and an animated flipbook with films and images, as well as social media templates and a 20-second brand video.

Partners will be able to download other ready-to-use content via the company’s “Agent Compass” website.

“This campaign is more than an offer; it’s an invitation to immerse yourself in experiences that move and inspire,” said Director of Marketing Ines Bizi.

Hapag-Lloyd’s five-ship fleet includes two luxury vessels, the Europa and the Europa 2, as well as three expedition ships, the Hanseatic Nature, the Hanseatic Inspiration and the Hanseatic Spirit.

According to the company, the ships sail to a wide range of destinations, including wild landscapes in the Arctic and cultural treasures in the Mediterranean.

The new campaign emphasizes these journeys, which are said to “combine discovery with five-star service, cuisine and entertainment.”

Other regions set to be visited by the company’s fleet in 2026 include Northern Europe, Canada and Greenland.

As part of the initiative, Hapag-Lloyd is also offering early booking discounts through October 31, 2025.