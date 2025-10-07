Douglas Mawson Leaves China Ahead of Maiden Cruise

The Douglas Mawson has recently departed from its building yard in China after being delivered to SunStone Ships.

Set to embark on its maiden voyage in December, the ship is now on its way to Singapore as part of its delivery voyage.

Sailing for Aurora Expeditions under a long-term charter agreement, the Douglas Mawson will arrive at the port for a technical visit on Oct. 6, 2025.

The 8,076-ton ship is then expected to sail to Australia ahead of welcoming its first guests for an expedition cruise to Tasmania on Dec. 1, 2025.

Sailing roundtrip from Hobart, the 11-night cruise features visits to a series of destinations, such as South Bruny Island, Freycinet Peninsula and Recherche Bay.

Continuing its maiden season, the Douglas Mawson embarks on a series of expedition cruises to East Antarctica and the Ross Sea.

In 2026, the vessel is scheduled to offer itineraries in Europe and the Mediterranean as part of Aurora’s Vantage Explorations program.

Following the 2023-built Ocean Albatros, the Douglas Mawson became the seventh ship built for SunStone Ships at China Merchants Heavy Industries.

As the final ship in the company’s Infinity series, the vessel was designed to offer upscale cruising in remote and polar destinations.

The project is highlighted by a PC6 ice-class hull, which allows the ship to safely sail in polar regions, such as Antarctica and the Arctic.

Designed for a maximum speed of 15.5 knots, the 186-guest ship is also equipped with an X-Bow for more efficient and comfortable operations.

Other highlights of the project include a wide array of public areas, such as two dining rooms, an observation lounge and a two-story, glass-enclosed main atrium.

In addition to the Douglas Mawson, Aurora operates two Infinity-class ships, the Greg Mortimer and the Sylvia Earle.