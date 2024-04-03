New Aurora Ship to Carry Name Douglas Mawson

Aurora Expeditions, has revealed its plans to welcome its third purpose-built small expedition ship, Douglas Mawson, in late 2025.

According to a press release, the ship will mark the company’s return to East Antarctica after fifteen years, with new itineraries to include a Mawson’s Antarctica voyage to East Antarctica in honor of the ship’s namesake, departing from Hobart. Capable of carrying an average of 154 passengers, the newest Infinity Class vessel will feature Ulstein X-BOW, designed for smoother and faster ocean crossings, and will offer Nordic interior design features with stylish staterooms and suites across 11 different categories. The ship is on long-term charter from SunStone Ships.

The public spaces onboard will include two restaurants and bars, an outdoor heated swimming pool, pool bar and Jacuzzis, a gym and sauna, relaxation areas, and a lecture theater. It will also have an expansive observation deck, offering panoramic views of wilderness and wildlife.

“We are delighted to be launching the newest and final Infinity Class vessel, which we have named in honor of pioneering Australian geologist and explorer, Sir Douglas Mawson,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer, Aurora Expeditions.

The ship aims to deliver life-changing experiences with the newest technology and the most experienced team. Aurora Expeditions plans to commence voyages on Douglas Mawson in December 2025, with the inaugural voyage and full program to be announced soon.

Hayley Peacock-Gower, chief market officer, Aurora Expeditions, said “Douglas Mawson will be a ship that’s on the forefront of global ocean discovery,” adding that the vessel owes its name to Aurora’s founder, Greg Mortimer, who named the company Aurora after Mawson’s SY Aurora vessel. Aurora’s sister ships will join Douglas Mawson in providing an ample base camp, with Zodiac access points, a changing room, and mudroom that will prepare passengers for off-ship and on-shore activities.

Aurora Expeditions plans to offer an added value for those who register their interest in Douglas Mawson’s inaugural Antarctica 2025-26 season before April 18, 2024. They will be eligible to receive an additional $2,000 per couple off their trip with Aurora Expeditions.