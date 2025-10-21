Disney Fantasy to Get New Bulbous Bow; Tower Suite

The Disney Fantasy is getting a new bulbous bow during its shipyard stay at the Damen Shiprepair yard in Brest, France.

According to reports in the French media, the new 180-ton piece was designed to improve the ship’s fuel efficiency with a tapered design.

The bulbous bow was installed earlier this month under the supervision of German technicians, Le Télégramme said.

The local newspaper added that nearly 4,000 people are involved in the drydock, including Damen teams, subcontractors and crew.

Over 700 trucks were reportedly involved in delivering materials for the ship, which also arrived in 100 containers.

In addition to class inspections and other technical work, the Disney Fantasy is getting a new silicone coating on its hull, which will reduce friction.

On the hotel side, nearly 40 kilometers of carpet are set to be replaced across the ship, Le Télégramme stated, while other fittings will be updated.

In line with other ships in the fleet, the Disney Fantasy is also getting a two-story tower suite during the refit.

The 2,030-square-foot stateroom is taking over the area previously occupied by the Outlook Bar and the Radio Studio and will feature a look inspired by the 1940 Disney classic Fantasia.

A similar change was introduced onboard the Disney Dream, which debuted a Tower Suite following its drydock in 2024.

After completing a summer season in Europe, the Disney Fantasy arrived at the Damen shipyard in Brest on Oct. 1, 2025.

The 2012-built vessel is then set to welcome guests back on Oct. 28, 2025, kicking off a trans-Atlantic crossing to North America.

In mid-November, the Disney Fantasy will arrive back at its homeport in Port Canaveral to resume its regular schedule of short cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The deployment includes a series of four- and five-night itineraries to destinations that include Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.