Disney Dream Enters Drydock in France

The Disney Dream is currently in drydock at the Damen Shipyard in Brest, France, to undergo a series of significant upgrades.

After completing its summer program in Europe, the Disney Cruise Line vessel arrived at the facility on September 16, 2024.

In addition to routine maintenance, technical work and class items, the Disney Dream will see refurbishment of its public areas during the month-long dry dock.

As part of the project, the 2011-built ship is getting a new funnel suite, as well as revamped youth spaces, a refreshed spa, and additional dining options.

Named the Dream Tower Suite, the duplex funnel suite is being created on the vessel’s forward funnel and pays homage to Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Fantasia movie.

According to Disney Cruise Line, the stateroom will feature art deco motifs, celestial-inspired designs and a chandelier reminiscent of a scene from the movie.

The Disney Dream is also receiving a new Concierge Lounge inspired by Disney Animation’s Hercules and its Mount Olympus.

Other new features being added include a new Mexican cantina restaurant, as well as a revamped spa, which is receiving more treatment rooms and a new check-in room.

The youth areas onboard will also undergo renovations, with Edge, the tween club for guests aged 11-14, moving to Deck 5 and getting an outdoor deck equipped with a ball pit and more.

After the completion of the work, the Disney Dream is set to welcome guests back in Southampton for a trans-Atlantic crossing.

Sailing from England to Fort Lauderdale, the 13-night repositioning voyage is scheduled to depart on October 20, 2024.

Starting in early November, the ship will offer a series of three- to five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, departing from Port Everglades.

In addition to Castaway Cay, the itineraries feature visits to Disney’s new private island destination of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.