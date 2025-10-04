Disney Fantasy Enters Drydock Following Season in Europe

The Disney Fantasy recently entered drydock in France at Damen following the completion of its first summer season in Europe.

Debuting in the region, the ship arrived in the Mediterranean in late May for a series of seven- to 12-night cruises from Spain and Italy.

The deployment included itineraries to the Greek Islands and the Western Mediterranean, visiting Italy, France, Spain, Malta and Greece.

In July, the ship arrived in Southampton, England, for a late summer season in Northern Europe that featured cruises to Scandinavia, the British Isles and the North Sea.

The three- to eight-night cruises were highlighted by visits to the Norwegian Fjords and Northern France.

After completing a final sailing from its UK homeport earlier this month, the ship arrived in Brest for its scheduled drydock.

The Disney Fantasy is now undergoing technical maintenance, routine work and technical inspections before resuming service.

In line with the project carried out on its sister ship, the Disney Dream, the vessel is also expected to undergo updates to its public areas and features.

Having had four sailings cancelled earlier this year to allow for more time in drydock, the ship is set to welcome guests back on November 3, 2025.

On that day, the ship kicks off a trans-Atlantic crossing to Port Canaveral, which will be followed by a series of three- to five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The year-round schedule of itineraries features visits to Disney’s private destinations, including Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

With the Disney Dream taking over the company’s itineraries in the region, the Fantasy is not scheduled to return to Europe in the near future.

Returning to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe after a two-year hiatus, the Dream offers itineraries departing from Barcelona, Civitavecchia and Southampton.