Disney Fantasy Embarks on Repositioning Cruise to Northern Europe

The Disney Fantasy is setting sail from Barcelona today for a repositioning cruise to Southampton, England.

Ahead of a series of cruises in Northern Europe, the open-jaw itinerary features visits to destinations in Portugal and Spain, such as La Coruña and Vigo.

Before arriving in the United Kingdom, the seven-night cruise also includes a stop in Lisbon, as well as three days at sea.

Sailing in the region for the first time, the Disney Fantasy is then set to offer five- to eight-night itineraries to destinations in the North Sea, Scandinavia, Western Europe and the British Isles.

The cruises are highlighted by visits to the Norwegian Fjords, with calls to Ålesund, Olden, Stavanger and Kristiansand.

Other ports of call set to be visited include Cherbourg and La Rochelle in France, Bilbao and Vigo in Spain, as well as Copenhagen in Denmark and Liverpool in England.

The season in Northern Europe concludes with a seven-night cruise that is set to depart from Southampton in late September.

The Disney Fantasy is then set to undergo a long drydock in Europe before embarking on a repositioning voyage to North America in early November.

The month-long refit is expected to include updates to the ship’s interiors and features, with additional details set to be announced at a later date.

After arriving back at its homeport in Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy is set to offer four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas.

In addition to Nassau, the itineraries feature visits to both of Disney Cruise Line’s private island destinations: Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

With the 2012-built vessel scheduled to remain in the region, the Disney Dream is set to take over Disney’s itineraries in Europe in 2026.

Returning to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe after a two-year hiatus, the ship offers itineraries departing from Barcelona, Civitavecchia and Southampton.