Carnival Venezia Heads to Canada Instead of Bermuda

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed itinerary changes for the current cruise of the Carnival Venezia, which departed from New York City on Oct. 1, 2025.

Initially set to offer a five-night voyage to Bermuda, the ship is now sailing to two destinations in Canada: Saint John and Halifax.

According to an update shared by Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the itinerary change was necessary due to Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda.

“Now I know this is not a Bermuda cruise as you planned, but I can tell you that Saint John and Halifax are beautiful ports,” he said in a social media post.

“I think you will be very happy, and I can promise you the crew are standing by to give you the best of times,” Heald added.

Carnival had previously advised of potential itinerary changes for the cruise, encouraging guests to pack warmer clothing and other necessary items for potential visits to Canada.

At the time, the company said that forecasted conditions for the ship’s original itinerary “could very likely make our voyage from New York to the island a rough and uncomfortable journey.”

“Although our visit is set for this coming weekend and the storms (Imelda and Humberto) would likely have passed by then, they are expected to generate large waves that would be moving towards the east coast of the U.S.,” Carnival stated.

Sailing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal for the summer, the Carnival Venezia also had its previous cruise impacted by adverse weather conditions.

After departing from New York in late September, the 4,232-guest ship dropped a visit to Grand Turk that was scheduled for September 28, 2025.

While the planned visit was replaced with a day at sea, the vessel extended a call to Puerto Rico, remaining docked for two extra hours.

In addition to the Venezia, other Carnival ships were recently impacted by hurricanes and storms in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.