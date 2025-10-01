Carnival Advises Guests of Venezia Potential Itinerary Change

Carnival Cruise Line is advising guests of the Carnival Venezia’s upcoming sailing about potential changes to the cruise’s itinerary.

According to a statement, the 2019-built ship may sail to Canada instead of Bermuda due to hurricanes Humberto and Imelda.

Sailing from New York City on Oct. 1, the Venezia is currently scheduled to offer a five-night cruise to King’s Wharf.

“Our Fleet Operations Center is actively monitoring hurricanes Humberto and Imelda in the mid-Atlantic,” Carnival stated.

“Both storms are forecasted to impact Bermuda over the next few days. Although our visit is set for this coming weekend and the storms would likely have passed by then, they are expected to generate large waves that would be moving towards the east coast of the U.S.,” the company added.

“(These) conditions could, very likely, make our voyage from New York to the island a rough and uncomfortable journey,” Carnival continued.

“In addition, after the storm passes the island, we would need to wait for the completion of a post-storm assessment, as well as clearance from local officials before our visit can be confirmed.”

As a result, the company said it is considering revising the sailing’s itinerary and heading north to Canada instead.

“So, to help you prepare, we encourage you to pack warm clothing and other necessary supplies that would help you take full advantage of shore time in Canada,” Carnival noted.

The company added that forecasts can change, and a final decision is expected to be announced later today. Guests will be notified via email or text messages.

Earlier this week, Carnival confirmed itinerary changes for eight other cruises due to tropical systems and bad weather in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

As part of the changes, the Carnival Venezia cancelled a call to Grand Turk on its current cruise, replacing it with an extended visit to Puerto Rico.