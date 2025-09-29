Tropical Systems Change Itineraries of Eight Carnival Ships

Eight Carnival Cruise Line ships had to adjust their itineraries due to the tropical weather systems moving through the mid-Atlantic.

According to the company’s weather alerts, guests are being notified of the changes caused by Hurricane Humberto and a tropical wave.

Sailing from New York City, the Carnival Venezia was one of the ships that had to change itineraries due to the weather conditions.

Carnival said that the 2019-built vessel cancelled its visit to Grand Turk on Sept. 28 and extended its visit to San Juan on Sept. 27 in order to keep its scheduled return to New York on Oct. 1, 2025.

The Carnival Glory had to cancel a scheduled visit to Celebration Key on Sept. 28 due to port closure, and guests instead had a day at sea. The ship returned to Port Canaveral as scheduled on Sept. 29, 2025.

Other ships that departed over the weekend are now offering revised itineraries, including the Carnival Pride and the Carnival Sunshine, which will sail to Canada and New England instead of the Bahamas.

Four additional vessels saw itinerary changes, such as the Carnival Freedom. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the ship swapped its visits to Princess Cays and Nassau.

The Carnival Magic also changed the date of its visit to Half Moon Cay, which is now taking place on Sept. 29. The ship is still scheduled to return to Miami on Oct. 6, 2025, as planned.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the Carnival Sunrise pushed forward a visit to Half Moon Cay to improve guests’ experience.

The Carnival Vista saw significant updates to its current itinerary, replacing a visit to Half Moon Cay with a call to Grand Turk and changing dates for other ports of call.

Ships from Royal Caribbean International and Disney Cruise Line also confirmed itinerary adjustments due to Humberto.