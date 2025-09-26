Carnival Adjusts Itinerary Due to Tropical Storm

Carnival Cruise Line is updating the itinerary of the current cruise of the Carnival Sunrise due to a tropical storm.

According to a notice sent to guests onboard, the adjustment is related to a weather disturbance that is expected to reach the Bahamas over the weekend.

“We are actively monitoring a weather system forecasted to affect Half Moon Cay on Saturday, Sept. 27,” the company explained.

Carnival added that it pushed the ship’s visit to the private destination to Sept. 26, when conditions are expected to be better.

The change is aimed at improving guests’ experience, the company continued, noting that the Carnival Sunrise will spend eight hours at the port of call.

Sailing from PortMiami, the vessel is currently offering a four-night cruise to the Bahamas. In addition to Half Moon Cay, the itinerary features a visit to Celebration Key.

In an update shared on its social media profiles, Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald said that the company is monitoring additional changes.

“We have our Fleet Operations Center, which is monitored 24 hours a day by maritime experts, past officers and captains, and is there to keep everybody safe,” he explained.

“They are looking at all the weather, everything that is going on, and they’ll continue to do so,” he continued.

“They’ll liaise with the captains of the ships, and we’ll wait until the very last minute in order to see where the bad weather is, keep you away from it, and try to give you the itinerary that you planned,” Heald added.

He said that, in case of necessary changes, guests will be informed as soon as possible via notifications and emails.

In related news, Royal Caribbean International recently rerouted the upcoming itinerary of the Star of the Seas due to a tropical storm.

Instead of sailing to the Eastern Caribbean, the 2025-built ship is now set to offer a Western Caribbean itinerary.