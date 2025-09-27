Humberto Changes Additional Cruise Itineraries

Adverse weather conditions are affecting the itineraries of cruise ships sailing in the Caribbean and the Bahamas over the next weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to become a major hurricane.

Currently moving northeast of the Leeward Islands, the storm is expected to move close to the Bahamas as it makes its way through the Eastern Caribbean.

Along with other low-pressure areas and tropical depressions, the soon-to-be hurricane is impacting the itineraries of at least three cruise lines.

While the Star of the Seas had to completely change its upcoming cruise, switching from an Eastern Caribbean route to a Western Caribbean itinerary, other Royal Caribbean ships are also being affected.

After sailing from Cape Liberty on Sept. 27, 2025, the Liberty of the Seas will drop its visit to Bermuda in favor of a stop in St. John, Canada.

The Freedom of the Seas’ Sept. 25, 2025, itinerary will now sail to Cozumel, Mexico, instead of Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, Carnival Cruise Line also adjusted the itinerary of the Carnival Sunrise.

Sailing to the Bahamas, the ship swapped days for its visit to Half Moon Cay in order to offer guests a “more comfortable” experience.

More recently, the Carnival Venezia also adjusted its itinerary due to adverse weather conditions. Sailing from New York City, the vessel will skip its planned visit to Grand Turk scheduled for Sept. 28, 2025.

The 4,232-guest ship is also expected to extend its stay in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 27, 2025.

Disney Cruise Line adjusted the itinerary of the Disney Wish, which is set to offer a three-night cruise to the Bahamas.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the vessel is visiting Disney’s private island of Castaway Cay earlier than planned on Sept. 27, 2025. As a result, a stop in Nassau that was scheduled for that day was cancelled.