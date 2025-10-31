American Pioneer Departs on Maiden Cruise

American Cruise Lines’ newest coastal ship, the American Pioneer, is embarking on its maiden cruise today.

As a sister to the American Patriot, which debuted in June, the new vessel was delivered to the company earlier this month.

The U.S.-flagged vessel is sailing from Amelia Island for its maiden voyage, offering a 15-night itinerary that sails to St. Petersburg.

Visiting destinations across Florida, the open-jaw cruise is highlighted by a visit to the Everglades National Park.

The itinerary also features visits to St. Augustine, Cape Canaveral, West Palm Beach, Key Biscayne and Punta Gorda.

Before arriving in St. Petersburg, the American Pioneer is scheduled to make an overnight visit to Key West, from where guests will be able to visit the Dry Tortugas National Park.

After its inaugural sailing, the 125-guest ship is set to offer regular eight-night cruises to Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Sailing roundtrip from St. Petersburg, the departures follow ACL’s “Florida Gulf Coast & Keys” itinerary and feature visits to Punta Gorda, Marco Island and Key West.

Following its maiden season in Florida, the 5,000-ton vessel is set to reposition to New England for the summer of 2026.

The deployment includes eight- to 11-night cruises exploring Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and more.

Built at the Chesapeake Shipyard in Salisbury, Maryland, the American Pioneer is part of a series of six ships known as the Patriot class.

Following the American Patriot and the American Pioneer, the series will see the debut of the American Maverick and the American Ranger in 2026.

Two additional vessels, the American Navigator and the American Mariner, are scheduled to enter service in 2027.

In addition to the coastal ships, American Cruise Lines is also introducing five riverboats through 2028, including the American Encore, the American Anthem and the American Grace.ACL