American Cruise Lines Reveals Names and Itineraries for Next Newbuilds

American Cruise Lines’ next Patriot-class newbuilds will be called the American Mariner and the American Navigator.

According to the company’s website, the new coastal vessels will be part of its enter service between May and July 2027.

The American Mariner will be the first to enter service, kicking off its inaugural voyage on May 29, 2027.

As part of its maiden season, the 6,000-ton vessel is scheduled to offer ACL’s “Maine Coast & Harbors Cruise.”

The seven-night itinerary sails between Portland and Bangor, visiting Camden, Bar Harbor, Rockland and more.

In late 2027, the ship is also set to offer seven- to 14-night fall foliage cruises in New England and the Hudson River.

Offering the company’s “Cape Codder Cruise,” the American Navigator is set to enter service on July 31, 2027.

The seven-night voyage sails roundtrip from Boston and features stops in six destinations, including Newport, Martha’s Vineyard and Plymouth.

The vessel is also set to offer additional itineraries in New England and the Hudson River before repositioning to Florida for the “Gulf Coast and Keys Cruise” in late 2027.

To be built at the Chesapeake Shipyard in Maryland, the ships feature a uniquely designed bow for deeper drafts, as well as elevator access to all decks.

Public areas are highlighted by a fitness center, multiple guest lounges and a bow terrace for observation.

The vessels are also said to offer spacious suites, as well as open seating dining and full stabilization for a comfortable onboard experience.

ACL’s Patriot class also includes the American Patriot and the American Pioneer, which are debuting in 2025.

The 125-guest vessels will be followed two sister ships, the American Maverick and the American Ranger, in 2026.

In addition to six coastal ships, the company is building two new riverboats, the American Encore and the American Anthem.

The 180-passenger vessels will sail in the Columbia and Snake rivers beginning in 2026 and 2027, respectively.