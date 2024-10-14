American Cruise Lines Announces New Coastal Ships for 2026

American Cruise Lines (ACL) today announced the additions of the American Maverick and the American Ranger.

According to a press release, the new 125-passenger ships will be the seventh and eighth vessels in the company’s Project Blue, a series of small ships for the U.S. market.

The American Maverick and the American Ranger will both begin cruising in 2026, following the debuts of the American Patriot and the American Pioneer in 2025.

ACL is also debuting a new riverboat in 2026, the American Encore.

Accommodating 125 guests, the American Maverick and the American Ranger will be fully stabilized coastal ships for sailing along the Eastern Seaboard.

The Patriot Class ships will increase the itinerary options for the company’s growing array of coastal cruises from Maine to Florida, ACL said.

The new ships will offer an elegant interior design, the company added, as well as all-balcony accommodations.

Each vessel features 56 staterooms, both for double and single occupancy, in addition to an entire deck dedicated to suites ranging from 420 to 620 square feet.

The newest feature on the American Maverick and the American Ranger will be the Sky Lounge.

The space is said to offer an entire deck dedicated to relaxation and recreation, providing panoramic views, lounge seating, a 360° walking track and a casual outdoor Back Porch Café.

Other public areas include a Main Lounge and Restaurant with water views from every seat and an indoor Fitness Center.

American’s Project Blue series began with four 100-passenger Coastal Cats introduced in 2023 and 2024: the American Eagle, the American Glory, the American Liberty and the American Legend.

The two newest Patriot Class ships, along with the American Patriot and the American Pioneer, which are scheduled to enter service in 2025, represent the latest iteration in the ongoing series.

All 12 Project Blue ships are being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding, the company’s affiliated shipyard in Salisbury, Maryland.

When the two new ships begin sailing in 2026, American Cruise Lines will operate a fleet of 24 small ships across the country, sailing the largest collection of domestic River and Coastal itineraries.