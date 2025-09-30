Royal Caribbean’s Ovation Completes First Summer Season in LA

The Ovation of the Seas recently completed its first summer season sailing from Los Angeles for Royal Caribbean International.

The 2016-built vessel arrived at the World Cruise Center in late May, kicking off a series of cruises to Mexico from San Pedro.

The three-, five- and six-night itineraries sailed to destinations in Baja and the Mexican Riviera, visiting destinations that included Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas.

The Port of Los Angeles bid farewell to the Quantum-class ship, highlighting its operations from California in a social media post.

The port authority added that the 4,222-guest vessel will be replaced by the Quantum of the Seas, which will take over its itineraries on the West Coast soon.

In addition to the two Quantum-class ships, Royal Caribbean also operates the Navigator of the Seas out of Los Angeles.

The Voyager-class ship has been sailing from the World Cruise Center on a year-round basis since late 2021.

After completing its maiden season in California and Mexico, the Ovation of the Seas kicked off a repositioning voyage to Japan on Sep. 23, 2025.

The 15-night cruise sails to Tokyo and features visits to other Japanese ports, including Muroran and Hakodate.

Set to spend the upcoming winter season in Southeast Asia, the vessel embarks on a second repositioning cruise in early October.

Sailing from Tokyo to Singapore, the 11-night cruise features ports of call in Japan, Vietnam and China, such as Nagasaki, Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City.

In late October, the Ovation of the Seas kicks off a series of short cruises departing from the Marina Bay Cruise Center.

The three- and four-night itineraries include visits to destinations in Malaysia and Thailand, including Penang and Phuket.

The ship is also set to offer an eight-night cruise to Indonesia in late 2025, visiting Celukan Bawang, Lombok and Bali.