Royal Caribbean 2025-26: Quantum to West Coast, Wonder to Miami

Royal Caribbean International announced a number of new deployments for its 2025-26 season, according to a press release.

2025-26 Highlights:

Utopia of the Seas – From Orlando (Port Canaveral): Debuting July 2024, the Utopia will offer three-night weekend and four-night weekday getaways while island hopping at Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, The Bahamas.

Wonder of the Seas – From Orlando (Port Canaveral) and Miami: In August 2025, the Wonder makes its Miami debut with its first season of three- and four-night getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau. The ship will also offer seven-night eastern and western Caribbean adventures from Port Canaveral from April 2025 to August 2025, to Perfect Day at CocoCay; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan.

Quantum of the Seas – From Los Angeles: Making its debut in Los Angeles, the Quantum of the Seas will take adventures from the West Coast with three- to six-night getaways featuring destinations like Ensenada, Mexico, and overnights in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Mariner of the Seas – From Galveston: The Mariner returns to Royal Caribbean’s first zero-energy terminal for the year, with four- and five-night cruises to western Caribbean destinations like Costa Maya, Cozumel and Roatan.

Jewel of the Seas – From Fort Lauderdale: For the first time since 2011, the Jewel will homeport in Fort Lauderdale for the summer. Travelers can choose from alternating three- and four-night getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.

Enchantment of the Seas – From Tampa: The Enchantment will be back in Tampa for the entire year to set sail on a mix of four- and five-night getaways to the western Caribbean and The Bahamas. Destinations include Belize City, Belize; Cozumel, Costa Maya, Nassau and Roatan, plus Perfect Day at CocoCay.

In addition, the Navigator will also be based in Los Angeles, the Freedom will sail short cruises from Miami and the Liberty will also be on the short-cruise program from Port Everglades, while the Explorer sails short getaways from Port Canaveral.