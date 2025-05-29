Royal Caribbean’s Ovation Ready to Start Summer Season on West Coast

Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas is ready to start its first summer season on the West Coast.

The 2016-built ship is currently offering a repositioning cruise to Los Angeles, following the conclusion of her short spring season in the Far Esat.

Sailing to Japan and the U.S., the 17-night itinerary departed from Yokohama in mid-May and also included visits to Shimizu and Kobe before crossing the Pacific Ocean.

The Ovation of the Seas is now set to arrive at the World Cruise Center in San Pedro to kick off the season on May 31, 2025.

Sailing from its new homeport along with the Navigator of the Seas, the Quantum-class vessel offers a series of three-, five- and six-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Baja.

Extending through late September, the deployment features calls in Ensenada, as well as overnight visits to Cabo San Lucas.

After completing its schedule on the West Coast, the Ovation returns to Asia for a winter season sailing from Singapore.

As part of Royal Caribbean’s 2025-26 winter deployment, the 4,222-guest ship offers short cruises to Malaysia and Thailand departing from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

While the Ovation repositions to Southeast Asia, the Quantum of the Seas is set to arrive in Los Angeles for the winter.

The 2014-built ship arrives in California in early October for three- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Ensenada.

In addition to spending the winter sailing in the region, the Quantum is also set to offer summer cruises from the World Cruise Center.

Another Royal Caribbean ship set to soon debut on the West Coast is the 1999-built Voyager of the Seas.

Replacing the Navigator of the Seas, the 3,430-guest vessel arrives in the region ahead of the 2026-27 winter season