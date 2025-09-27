Royal Caribbean Adjusts Caribbean Itinerary Due to Tropical Storm

Royal Caribbean International is adjusting the itinerary of the upcoming cruise onboard the Star of the Seas due to a tropical storm.

Sailing from Port Canaveral on September 28, 2025, the Icon-class vessel will switch from the Eastern Caribbean to the Western Caribbean.

“Our Captain, along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, has been monitoring the expected development of a tropical storm near the northwest Bahamas and a hurricane in the Atlantic,” Royal Caribbean said.

“We have decided to change our itinerary to safely avoid the storm and large seas on our eastern route,” the company continued in a statement sent to booked guests.

“As a result, we’ll now sail a Western Caribbean itinerary and will visit Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatán, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico, instead of our planned Eastern Caribbean and Perfect Day itinerary,” Royal Caribbean added.

In addition to the company’s private island destination in the Bahamas, the seven-night cruise was originally scheduled to sail to Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas and Basseterre in St. Kitts & Nevis.

“We’re terribly sorry for this last-minute change caused by the weather; your safety is our top priority,” Royal Caribbean noted.

“Please remember, being onboard is one of the safest places because our ship can quickly move out of the way of any inclement weather.”

Any pre-purchased Royal Caribbean shore excursions for the original itinerary will be cancelled and automatically refunded to the guests’ cards on file within up to 14 business days, the statement added.

As the second ship in the company’s Icon class, the Star of the Seas kicked off its maiden season in late August 2025, following a christening ceremony led by godmother Kellie Gerardi.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the LNG-powered vessel is offering a series of week-long cruises to destinations in either the Western or the Eastern Caribbean.