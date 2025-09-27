Poesia to Get MSC Yacht Club Suite Enclave

The MSC Poesia will be getting MSC’s ship-within-a-ship enclave, the Yacht Club, during its upcoming refurbishment in 2026.

According to a press release, guests booking the newly added premium cabins will “enjoy an exclusive, all-inclusive experience.”

The enclave will offer 24-hour butler and concierge service, as well as new, larger suites and access to private facilities, including a dedicated restaurant and lounge.

MSC Poesia’s Yacht Club will also feature a private sundeck with whirlpools, in addition to a restaurant and bar.

As part of the concept, the 2008-built ship is getting 63 new suites, which will replace existing smaller staterooms. Five suite types will be available, including connected options for families and the two-room Grand Suite.

The Royal Suite will be the largest onboard, accommodating up to six guests. The stateroom is highlighted by a 78 sqm terrace, as well as a private outdoor shower and a private whirlpool.

All suites will include bathrooms with marble finishes, premium embroidered towels, a Nespresso coffee machine and a complimentary minibar, plus 24-hour room service.

Guests will gain access to a new private lounge and bar located on a forward deck of the ship. According to MSC, the Top Sail Lounge will offer floor-to-ceiling windows, live music and cocktails.

Other private areas being added for the Yacht Club include a sun deck with a grill restaurant, a bar and two whirlpools.

MSC said that a new private dining room will offer “refined menus, 24/7 culinary staff and sommelier service.”

The new premium services debut onboard the vessel ahead of its maiden season in Alaska, which is scheduled for summer 2026.

In addition to the suite enclave, the ship is also getting other upgrades, including new specialty venues and a new sports bar.

The MSC Poesia will become the second Musica-class ship to get the MSC Yacht Club product, which originally debuted onboard the MSC Fantasia in 2008.

In late May, MSC announced plans to introduce the ship-within-a-ship concept to the MSC Magnifica. The enclave will be added to the vessel ahead of its 2026 summer deployment in Northern Europe.

MSC’s Musica-class ships were built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard between 2006 and 2010. In addition to the Poesia and the Magnifica, the series also includes the MSC Musica and the MSC Orchestra.