Norwegian Escape Kicks Off Fall Season in Northeast

The Norwegian Escape is currently offering a series of cruises in Northeast, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

The Norwegian Cruise Line vessel arrived in New York City for the sailings in late August following a repositioning cruise from Miami.

The ship then kicked off a ten-night cruise to Bermuda and the Bahamas that featured visits to Nassau, Great Stirrup Cay and King’s Wharf.

As part of its season in the region, the Norwegian Escape is now set to offer a series of five- to 12-night cruises departing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

In addition to overnight visits to Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda, the itineraries are highlighted by visits to destinations that include Castries in St. Lucia, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Basseterre in St. Kitts.

The fall season runs through mid-October and includes seven cruises departing from New York City, followed by a repositioning voyage to New Orleans.

Ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean, the 14-night cruise sails to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean before arriving in the Big Easy, visiting eight destinations.

Ports of call set to be visited include Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas, as well as Oranjestad in Aruba, Falmouth in Jamaica and Cozumel in Mexico.

Sailing roundtrip from New Orleans, the 2015-built vessel offers a series of seven-night cruises to the Wester Caribbean.

Set to be operated through mid-May 2026, the Norwegian Escape’s regular itinerary features visits to ports in Mexico, Belize and Honduras, such as Cozumel, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye and Roatán.

Before returning to New York City for another season next August, the ship is also set to offer summer cruises to the Caribbean departing from Miami.

Other Norwegian Cruise Line ships currently sailing from New York include the new Norwegian Aqua and the Norwegian Getaway.