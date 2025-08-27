Norwegian Aqua Arrives in NYC for First Season in U.S. Northeast

The Norwegian Aqua recently arrived at its new homeport of New York City to kick off its maiden season in the U.S. Northeast and Bermuda.

After entering service earlier this year, the Prima-class ship spent the last few months offering itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, departing from Miami and Port Canaveral.

Having arrived in NYC on Aug. 18, 2025, the Norwegian Aqua was scheduled to offer a short cruise to Bermuda.

However, the four-night itinerary, which included an overnight visit to King’s Wharf, had to be adjusted due to Hurricane Erin.

As a result, instead of visiting Bermuda, the Norwegian Aqua sailed to Saint John in Canada.

After additional four- and five-night cruises, the vessel is set to kick off a series of weeklong voyages to Bermuda in September.

The seven-night cruises include a three-day visit to the destination, as well as three days at sea.

The Norwegian Aqua then returns to PortMiami in early October for additional sailings to the Caribbean.

As part of its 2025-26 season in the region, the 3,571-guest ship offers seven-night cruises to destinations in the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

The itineraries are highlighted by visits to Norwegian’s private island destination of Great Stirrup Cay and also include stops in Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and more.

The Norwegian Aqua is then set to return to New York City in 2026 for a full summer season of sailings to Bermuda.

Extending between late April and early to mid-October, the deployment includes five- to eight-night itineraries with multiple-day visits to King’s Wharf and the Royal Naval Dockyard.

As the third ship in Norwegian’s Prima class, the Norwegian Aqua was built at the Fincantieri shipyard and entered service in April 2025.