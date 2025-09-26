Norwegian Cruise Line: 16-Year-Old Fleet Average Age by 2030

Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet is undergoing significant changes over the next few years with the debut of a series of newbuilds and the withdrawal of some of its older vessels.

According to Cruise Industry News’ 2026 Global Cruise Ship Index, the changes will translate into a rejuvenation of the fleet.

Data from the exclusive report shows that the company’s current vessels have an average age of 15 years.

By 2030, Norwegian is expected to operate a 22-ship fleet, which will have an average age of roughly 16 years.

After announcing a record-breaking order in April 2024, Norwegian is set to welcome seven new ships to its fleet by 2036.

Four are scheduled to enter service between 2026 and 2030, including the new Norwegian Luna, which debuts next March.

The company is then set to welcome two additional Prima Class vessels in 2027 and 2028 before introducing a new ship class.

Significantly larger than the company’s current ships, the first vessel in the series is set to debut in 2030, boasting 225,000 tons and capacity for 5,100 guests.

Norwegian also announced plans to retire two ships from its fleet over the next couple of years: the Norwegian Sky and the Norwegian Sun.

Among the oldest vessels currently in service for the brand, the sister ships were built between 1999 and 2001.

Set for a future serving the Indian source market, the vessels will be delivered to Cordelia Cruises in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

