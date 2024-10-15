Norwegian Luna to Debut in 2026 with Unique Features

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newly announced Norwegian Luna will debut in 2026 with a series of unique features and experiences.

According to the company, the new ship will mirror the design and structure of the Norwegian Aqua, which is set to enter service in 2025.

One of the highlights of the vessel that is set to make a return onboard the Norwegian Luna is the Aqua Slidecoaster.

The feature is described by Norwegian as a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide that will become one of the longest and fastest slides at sea.

Located around the ship’s funnel, the three-story attraction will feature dual slides, as well as a magnetic lift that propels guests through two different courses.

The Norwegian Luna will feature a digital sports complex named the Glow Court. According to Norwegian, the space will offer a variety of interactive guest activities during the day before transforming into a nightclub in the evening.

Also returning onboard the new vessel is The Drop, a ten-story free-fall slide that first debuted on the Norwegian Prima.

As part of its Haven suite enclave, the Norwegian Luna will offer the new Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites, which were first announced for the Norwegian Aqua.

The two-story suites will feature separate living and dining areas, as well as three bathrooms, a furnished balcony, and three bedrooms.

Other returning features include Ocean Boulevard, a 46,000-square-foot outdoor walkway that wraps around the entire ship; Vibe Beach Club, an adults-only, open-air lounge; and Infinity Beach, a closer-to-the-ocean sundeck.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard near Venice in Italy, the Norwegian Luna is scheduled to enter service on April 4, 2026.

Sailing from Miami, the ship offers a series of seven-night cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean featuring destinations in Honduras, Mexico, Belize, the Dominican Republic and more.

Some of the itineraries are also scheduled to visit Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.