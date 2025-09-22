MSC Meraviglia Completes Final Cruise to Bermuda

The MSC Meraviglia recently returned to its homeport in New York City after completing its farewell cruise to Bermuda.

Set to reposition to Europe in 2026, the MSC Cruises vessel kicked off the sailing at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on September 7, 2025.

The week-long cruise included a three-day visit to Royal Naval Dockyard, as well as three days of cruising in the North Atlantic.

After returning to New York City on September 14, 2025, the MSC Meraviglia embarked on a series of seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida.

The itineraries feature visits to MSC’s private island destination of Ocean Cay, as well as Port Canaveral and Nassau.

Over 30 sailings will be operated ahead of the ship’s repositioning voyage to Europe, which is scheduled to take place in late April.

The MSC Meraviglia is then set to offer seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean during the summer of 2026.

Sailing to Italy, Tunisia, France and Spain, the vessel’s regular itinerary features visits to Livorno, Naples, Palermo, Tunis, Barcelona and Marseille.

Originally set to return to New York City in late 2026, the Meraviglia saw its cruises from the U.S. Northeast cancelled earlier this year.

Instead of sailing from Brooklyn, the 2017-built vessel is now scheduled to offer a series of four- to eight-night cruises from PortMiami.

Sailing to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, the itineraries are highlighted by regular visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Other destinations set to be visited include Grand Turk, St. Maarten, St. Kitts and St. Thomas, as well as Puerto Plata and Nassau.

As the first MSC ship to sail year-round from New York City, the MSC Meraviglia arrived at its current homeport in April 2023.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France, the 4,500-guest vessel is the first in MSC’s Meraviglia class.