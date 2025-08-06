MSC Meraviglia to Move to Miami for 2026-27 Season

The MSC Meraviglia will be homeported in PortMiami instead of New York during the 2026-27 winter season.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the ship’s departures from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal during the timeframe will no longer go ahead.

The company said that the MSC Meraviglia will now sail from Florida, offering six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

“Due to this change, we regret to inform you that your sailing from New York has been cancelled,” MSC said.

“With the ship’s move to Miami, we will no longer offer sailings from New York,” the company continued.

The MSC Meraviglia was scheduled to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida during the 2026-27 winter.

Sailing from Brooklyn on Sundays, the weeklong itineraries featured visits to MSC’s private island destination of Ocean Cay, as well as Nassau and Port Canaveral.

“We understand that this change will require you to adjust your travel plans and make additional arrangements to continue with the vacation you have envisioned,” MSC said.

“As a gesture of our sincere appreciation for your flexibility and continued loyalty, we are offering various options to rebook your holiday,” the company continued.

Sailing from Miami, the MSC Meraviglia will now offer itineraries to Grand Turk, St. Maarten, St. Kitts and more. The ship’s sailings will also feature visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

According to the statement, the new cruises from PortMiami will be available for bookings on August 6, 2025.

In addition to the Meraviglia, the MSC Seaside and the MSC Poesia are scheduled to sail from the homeport in South Florida during the 2026-27 season.

After entering service last April, the new MSC World America is also set to continue to sail from PortMiami during the season.