MSC Bellissima Completes 2025 Season in China

The MSC Bellissima recently completed MSC Cruises’ 2025 deployment in China after offering over 30 cruises from the country.

Serving the Chinese market, the 4,500-guest ship arrived in Shanghai in mid-January, offering winter sailings to Japan and South Korea.

The four- and five-night cruises, which continued to be offered through early March, included visits to destinations such as Fukuoka, Sasebo and Jeju.

The Meraviglia-class ship then repositioned to other Asian countries before returning to Shanghai in mid-July.

As part of a summer deployment in China, the vessel offered additional cruises to Japan and South Korea through early September.

The four- and five-night itineraries featured visits to more ports of call, such as Okinawa, Busan and Incheon.

The MSC Bellissima is set to offer cruises departing from Tokyo in October before repositioning to Naha and Keelung.

As part of its interporting operations in the region, the Bellissima offers a series of short cruises to Japan and Taiwan through the end of the year.

In addition to Naha and Keelung, the four-night itineraries feature alternating visits to Ishigaki and Miyakojima.

Similar sailings are set to be offered in early 2026, with departures from the two homeports scheduled through late January.

According to published deployment, the MSC Bellissima is poised to return to China next year, kicking off a repositioning cruise to Shanghai soon after completing its winter deployment in Japan and Taiwan.

As the largest cruise ship in Asia, the 167,600-ton vessel has been sailing year-round in the region since 2023.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the MSC Bellissima entered service in 2019 as a sister to the MSC Meraviglia.

After spending its inaugural season in Europe, the vessel also offered itineraries in the Middle East and the Red Sea before repositioning to the Far East.