MSC Cruises Announces 2025 China Deployment

MSC Cruises has announced its deployment plans for the Chinese market in 2025.

According to a press release, the MSC Bellissima will return to China for a series of cruises departing from Shanghai.

The ship will initially sail from the port between Jan. 16 and Mar. 10, 2025, offering four- and five-night winter cruises to destinations in Japan and South Korea.

After sailing in different parts of Asia, the MSC Bellissima returns to Shanghai on Jul. 13, 2025, for a summer program that runs through Sep. 7, 2025.

The schedule of the 4,500-guest ship during the timeframe also includes short cruises to Japan and South Korea.

Nearly 30 cruises from Shanghai will be offered by the MSC Bellissima in 2025, MSC Cruises said.

Itineraries feature visits to popular destinations in the region, the company added, including Fukuoka, Sasebo, Okinawa, Jeju, Busan and Incheon.

“Since its maiden voyage in mainland China earlier this year, the MSC Bellissima has won a warm response from the market, delivering unforgettable sea vacations during the summer season that just ended,” said Helen Huang, president of MSC Cruises China.

“We look forward to welcoming Chinese guests again in the winter, spring, and summer of 2025, bringing them a flagship cruise experience with the best hardware, food, entertainment, and family experiences,” she added, highlighting the convenience of China’s visa-free travel policies.

MSC Cruises wrapped up its 2024 operations in China on Sep. 6, with the MSC Bellissima completing the last of a series of 25 cruises scheduled to sail from Shanghai.

Debuting in Asia, the 2019-built vessel marked the company’s return to China in mid-March, closing out a four-year gap.

The operation also marked the return of foreign-flagged ships to the Chinese cruise market following the pandemic.