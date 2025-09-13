G Adventures’ New Expedition Sets Sail to South America

G Adventures’ new Expedition is currently on its way to South America for its maiden season in Antarctica.

Acquired by the company earlier this year, the former Ocean Adventurer spent the last few months in Europe while being prepared for its debut.

Replacing the former Expedition, the 1976-built vessel is scheduled to kick off its first expedition for G Adventures in late October.

Departing from Montevideo, Uruguay, the itinerary features visits to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and Antarctica before ending in Ushuaia, Argentina.

According to G Adventures, the expedition is highlighted by wildlife and nature, with opportunities to catch up with penguins, whales and seals.

The cruise also includes daily lectures, as well as zodiac excursions, landings and other activities both onboard and ashore.

While the final itinerary is subject to weather conditions, the company plans to visit Port Stanley, the Scotia Sea, the South Shetland Islands, the Antarctic Peninsula and more.

After arriving in Ushuaia in early November, the new Expedition is set to kick off a series of sailings to Antarctica that includes four itineraries.

Among the options is the “Antarctica Classic” expedition, which sails for 11 nights and includes four days in the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands.

Previously operated by Quark Expeditions, the former Ocean Adventurer was acquired by G Adventures in May.

According to the company, the 117-guest vessel marks “an exciting step” for its polar program, securing the future of its small-ship expeditions and allowing room for expansion.

Chartered from SunStone Ships, the Expedition is said to be more comfortable and efficient, featuring a restaurant and bar, as well as a large presentation lounge, a library, a fitness area, an observation deck and more.

The ship also carries 11 zodiacs for daily excursions, in addition to a minimum of 14 expedition experts per sailing.

In related news, G Adventures recently announced that it is relaunching its expeditions in the Arctic starting in 2026.