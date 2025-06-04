G Adventures to Relaunch Arctic Cruise Program

After revealing the introduction of a new expedition ship in Antarctica, G Adventures announced plans to relaunch its Arctic program in June 2026 with the Ocean Adventurer (which will be renamed Expedition).

With four new itineraries now available for booking, the deployment will mark G Adventures’ first season in the region since 2019.

The news is said to represent a huge leap forward for the operator that aims to offer affordable, adventurous and educational small-ship expeditions to polar regions.

“This is huge news for us. Our travelers and agent partners have been asking when we will return to the Arctic. I’m delighted to say the time is now!” said G Adventures Founder Bruce Poon Tip.

“We’ve been leading the way in small-ship expeditions for over 25 years and, in true G style, we’re not only going back, we’re going beyond, with the addition of completely new itineraries, packed with wildlife and natural history. These feature some of the most dramatic and beautiful coastlines around the Scottish coastline, resulting in our most comprehensive and varied expedition program in G Adventures’ history,” he added.

Ten departures are planned for 2026, with four different itineraries, including the eight-day “Realm of the Polar Bear” and the 15-day “Arctic Highlights Southbound.”

Each trip is said to offer wildlife-viewing opportunities, including the chance to spot the polar bear from afar and encounters with whales, walrus, arctic foxes, seals and various puffins and seabird species.

Travelers can also expect educational sessions with on-board experts, G Adventures said, in addition to polar plunges and glimpses of the Arctic tundra and the midnight sun.

Five additional trips through Scotland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Labrador will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Our Expedition product has always been a huge selling opportunity for agents, as more travelers seek the advice of travel experts when journeying to these remote parts of the world,” Poon Tip added.

“There’s a lot more pie to go around with this new product coming to market, and our teams are poised and ready to work hand-in-hand with agents to help them get a slice of that pie.”

The new product follows news of G Adventures’ new ship, which will enter service for the brand in October 2025.

Chartered from SunStone Ships, the former Ocean Adventurer underwent major renovations over the years and is said to be significantly more fuel-efficient than its predecessor.

According to G Adventures, the 128-guest ship will “offer the same adventurous spirit and warm, community-driven atmosphere that have defined G Adventures’ polar journeys for over 15 years.”