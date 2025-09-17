Cunard Reveals Exclusive Offerings for Queen Elizabeth’s Caribbean Season

Cunard will offer an exclusive lineup of entertainment and gastronomy experiences for Queen Elizabeth’s maiden deployment in the Caribbean.

According to the company, the new program of offerings will be available on select voyages of the 2025-26 season in the region.

These include a lineup of culinary experiences, alongside nearly 120 limited-time theatrical performances.

“At Cunard, we’re proud of our collaborations with iconic Broadway and West End theater companies, award-winning performers and world-class chefs skilled at blending cultural connection with culinary artistry,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.

“The Queen Elizabeth will introduce new extraordinary performances, while culinary offerings and a collection of shore excursions authentically connect our guests to the incredible array of different destinations on our voyages,” she added.

Cunard said that the new offerings include curated menus crafted to complement the ship’s itineraries by incorporating Caribbean flavors.

The new choices incorporate locally sourced ingredients and include signature cocktails, in addition to new dining experiences, such as Karibe.

Cunard is also offering a new program of onboard entertainment, which will see the ship welcoming guest lecturers, theatrical productions and off-stage offerings.

The lineup includes the first at-sea production of the musical Come From Away, with book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

The company said that the show offers an “uplifting display of resilience and understanding” and will be available to watch on each sailing.

Broadway and West End performers will also feature on Caribbean voyages, from Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster, who will perform onboard the Caribbean voyage departing from Miami on January 20, to alumni from productions such as Wicked, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera and The Lion King, as part of Cunard’s Artists in Residence program.

The Queen Elizabeth was refurbished before its maiden season in the Caribbean, debuting a refreshed look and revitalized features.

According to Cunard, guests will enjoy an enhanced Royal Court Theatre, a redesigned Queens Room and a new Lido Pool Club, as well as new dining venues.

After completing a season in Alaska, the Queen Elizabeth is set to start its inaugural season in PortMiami on October 16, 2025.