Queen Elizabeth Hosts Come from Away Theater Production

Cunard announced that it will bring Come from Away to sea for the first time in an exclusive production in collaboration with Music Theatre International.

The revival during the Queen Elizabeth’s maiden Caribbean voyage, on October 16, 2025, comes as the heartwarming production celebrates 10 years since its debut, the company said in a press release.

The show was written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and depicts the true story of the 6,579 air passengers grounded in a small Canadian town in the wake of 9/11 and the Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are very excited to bring Come from Away to Queen Elizabeth for her maiden Caribbean season.”

“It’s a show that resonates deeply with audiences, celebrating compassion and connection, values that we share at Cunard. We are incredibly passionate about the power of timeless storytelling, and our long-standing affiliation with London’s West End and Broadway in New York ensures that unparalleled entertainment is at the heart of the Cunard experience,” added McAlister.

John Brant, producer of Come from Away, said: “Even after 10 years, it’s still incredible to see the impact this show has on people. Now more than ever, we believe it’s important to gather friends and family to see it together, with the hope that it inspires them to find common ground in their lives.”

“This partnership with Cunard is a meaningful opportunity to bring our story to new corners of the world, and we can’t wait for passengers to experience it for themselves,” added Brant.

Come From Away will be performed in the Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Court Theatre twice during each voyage, with matinee and evening performances available.

The company said that new and returning Come from Away fans will enjoy a fresh perspective that remains true to the original production.

Image: Matt Crockett