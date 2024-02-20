Cunard Launches New Voyages Sailing from 2025 to 2027

Cunard has announced new cruises sailing from September 2025 through January 2027 onboard its four Queens, according to a press release.

With over 300 new voyages, Cunard’s ships will visit 184 destinations worldwide, including 70 countries and 108 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The new program also includes 37 overnight port calls and five maiden calls in Kona, Hawaii; Roatan, Honduras; Dakar, Senegal; Miami, FL; and Molde, Norway.

The Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2 will simultaneously sail World Voyages beginning in January 2026, visiting cities such as New York, Buenos Aires, Dubai, and Melbourne.

The Queen Elizabeth will offer 33 Caribbean voyages sailing roundtrip from Miami, visiting island towns of San Juan, Puerto Rico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Georgetown, Grand Cayman; Roatan, Honduras; as well as Tortola, Antigua, Barbados, and St Lucia.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are incredibly excited to have both Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2 offer full World Voyages in 2026. We are so thrilled that our guests will, for the first time ever, have the opportunity to transit the Panama Canal on Queen Mary 2.

“Queen Elizabeth will also take in a new program to the Caribbean, sailing roundtrip from Miami, giving guests expanded opportunities to delve into this tropical region while experiencing the unparalleled luxury of sailing aboard a Cunard ship.”

Highlights of Cunard’s new program include: