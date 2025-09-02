Carnival Cruise Line to Return to Acapulco After 15 Years

Carnival Cruise Line is returning to the Mexican port of Acapulco in early 2027 following a more than 15-year hiatus.

According to the company, the visit marks a significant milestone, connecting its guests with “one of Mexico’s most famous coastal cities.”

After last visiting the destination in 2010, Carnival said that Acapulco is known “for its dramatic cliffs, golden beaches and vibrant culture.”

The Carnival Firenze will be the first ship to visit the port as part of a repositioning voyage to Miami via South America.

Sailing from Long Beach to San Antonio, the 2020-built vessel will visit the Mexican port on January 8, 2027.

In addition to Acapulco, the 14-night cruise features visits to destinations in Ecuador, Peru and Chile, such as Manta and Callao.

The Carnival Legend is then set to visit the port as part of a Carnival Journeys cruise departing from Tampa on April 7, 2027.

Ahead of a summer deployment in Alaska, the Spirit-class ship will offer a repositioning voyage to Seattle that includes a visit to Acapulco on April 13, 2027.

The 16-day itinerary also features a visit to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, as well as a full transit of the Panama Canal.

Other highlights of the open-jaw cruise include stops in two destinations in Colombia: Cartagena de Indias and Santa Marta.

Carnival Cruise Line is currently the only brand from Carnival Corporation scheduled to visit Acapulco in the near future.

In addition to Carnival, the port will welcome ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Azamara and Phoenix Reisen in the near future.

Vessels set to sail to the destination include the Norwegian Joy, the Norwegian Encore, the Norwegian Bliss, the Norwegian Star and the Norwegian Jade.

Oceania and Regent are also set to visit Acapulco, with scheduled visits from the Oceania Regatta, the Oceania Vista, the Seven Seas Mariner, the Seven Seas Grandeur and the Seven Seas Prestige.

Other vessels visiting the port in the Mexican Riviera through 2027 include Phoenix Reisen’s Amera and Amadea and Azamara’s Quest.