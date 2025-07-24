carnival announces 2027 alaska cruises

Carnival Cruise Line today announced that the Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend will homeport in Seattle, and the Carnival Luminosa will sail from San Francisco, for its 2027 schedule for the Alaska sailing season.

The three ships will offer more than 50 Alaska itineraries over the summer and repositioning cruises in the spring and fall.

The Carnival Luminosa

On April 6, 2027, the Carnival Luminosa will reposition to San Francisco with a 23-day “Transpacific Journeys” voyage departing Sydney, featuring stops in Suva (Fiji), Moorea, Papeete (French Polynesia) and Honolulu.

Itinerary highlights include experiencing multiple cultures across the Pacific and extended sea days and onboard entertainment.

Beginning May 3, 2027, the ship will sail 10-day cruises visiting Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord and Prince Rupert.

The ship will also sail several Baja Mexico cruises from San Francisco, including nine four-day extended-weekend sailings to Ensenada departing on Thursday and returning on Monday.

These cruises expand the variety of Carnival’s offerings on the West Coast, giving guests sailing from San Francisco the option of a shorter getaway that showcases the beauty of Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The Carnival Legend

The Carnival Legend will reposition from Tampa to Seattle with a 16-day Panama Canal voyage that will mark the cruise line’s first visit to Acapulco, Mexico, since 2010.

The 16-day cruise departs April 4, 2027, and features stops in Cartagena and Santa Marta, Colombia, along with Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as well as a full transit of the Panama Canal.

Beginning April 20, 2027, the Carnival Legend will be homeported in Seattle for an Alaska season offering 22 week-long voyages, visiting Alaska’s most popular ports, including Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord and Victoria, British Columbia.

On Sept. 21, 2027, the ship will sail a 16-day “Journeys Hawaii” cruise from Seattle featuring Honolulu, Hilo, Nawiliwili, Kahului and Victoria, BC, Canada.

The Carnival Spirit

Also on offer are two back-to-back Carnival Journeys cruises on The Carnival Spirit.

A nine-day “Carnival Journeys Western Caribbean” sailing from Mobile departs on March 20, 2027, visiting Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Montego Bay and Isla Tropicale, before embarking on a 16-day Panama Canal voyage on March 29, 2027, that features a full canal transit and stops in Cartagena, Colombia, Cabo San Lucas and Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

The ship will also offer a 15-day “Carnival Journeys” voyage to Hawaii, departing Seattle on April 14, visiting all four major Hawaiian Islands plus Victoria, British Columbia.

On April 29, 2027, the ship will begin the first of 20 seven-day cruises from Seattle to Alaska’s popular ports, including Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord and Victoria, British Columbia.

An additional nine-day voyage adds the port of Sitka.