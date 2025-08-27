Carnival Firenze Moves to Miami and NYC, Offers South American Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations for a lineup of new 2027 cruises aboard the Carnival Firenze, including three voyages across South America and 10 new Caribbean cruise options from Miami and New York City.

The company said in a press release that the new sailings align with Carnival’s plans to reposition the “Carnival Fun Italian Style” ship to the east coast of the U.S.

At the start of 2027, the Carnival Firenze will sail three South America sailings. Each cruise will include visits to ports that are rare stops for Carnival ships:

15-Day South America from Long Beach to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile

Departing January 4, 2027, the ship will journey along the Pacific coast, visiting four countries with calls to Acapulco, Mexico; Manta, Ecuador; Callao (Lima), Peru; and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, plus an Equator crossing.

14-Day South America from Santiago, Chile to Buenos Aires, Argentina

Departing January 19, 2027, the ship will cruise through the Darwin Channel, Chilean Fjords and Cape Horn, plus call at ports in Ushuaia and Puerto Madryn, Argentina; Montevideo, Uruguay and ending in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

16-Day South America from Buenos Aires, Argentina to Miami

Departing February 2, 2027, the voyage features stops in Brazil during the first day of the world-famous Brazilian Carnival and a visit to Rio de Janeiro and the Brazilian port of Maceio.

The sailing features a crossing of the equator, an annular solar eclipse at sea and visits to Grenada, Martinique and St. Maarten before arriving in Miami.

Beginning February 2027 through May 8, 2027, the Carnival Firenze will temporarily homeport in Miami and offer itineraries ranging from four to 13 days, exploring The Bahamas, the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Highlights include:

A four-day Bahamas getaway visiting RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key

Six- and seven-day Caribbean cruises featuring Cozumel, Isla Tropical; Belize; Grand Cayman; Montego Bay; San Juan; and St. Thomas, and

Extended Carnival Journeys cruises (10 to 13 days) to the Southern Caribbean, visiting Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Croix, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua and Martinique.

Following her time in Miami, Carnival plans to reposition the Carnival Firenze to New York for the summer of 2027.

New cruises will be announced shortly for the ship and the rest of the fleet as part of Carnival’s 2027-28 schedule.