Carnival and Norwegian to Boost Norfolk Calls in 2027

Norfolk is set for a major boost in cruising activity in 2027 with increased operations from Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Carnival is replacing the Carnival Sunshine with the larger Carnival Freedom, which will arrive in Norfolk in May 2027.

According to a recent announcement, the 2,974-guest ship is set to offer a series of year-round cruises to the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Canada.

According to Cruise Norfolk, the ship will offer “the most diverse and expansive cruise program ever offered” from Virginia.

Currently the only ship sailing from Norfolk, the Sunshine arrived at the homeport in early 2025, kicking off a deployment that includes five- to nine-night cruises to a wide range of destinations.

Local officials said that the arrival of the Carnival Freedom will bring renewed passenger enthusiasm and boost the region’s economy through increased tourism spending.

“Carnival’s commitment to Norfolk brings more travel options for our passengers, draws visitors from across the East Coast, and strengthens our position as a key player in the cruise market,” said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen E. Kirkland.

“This homeport expansion is a win for our city, our guests and our economy,” he added in a news release.

As part of Carnival’s Conquest Class, the Carnival Freedom entered service in 2007 and is currently offering short cruises from Port Canaveral.

Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center is also welcoming additional calls from Norwegian Cruise Line in 2027.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the company will make 20 transit calls to the cruise terminal in 2027 with the Norwegian Pearl.

The 2,400-guest vessel will visit Norfolk as part of a series of seven-night cruises to Bermuda departing from Philadelphia.

With stops in Virginia scheduled to take place between April and August, the Pearl is expected to bring 49,000 additional cruise guests to Norfolk in 2027.