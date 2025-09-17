Carnival Legend Launches Hawaii Series, Freedom Moves to Norfolk

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans for three homeports as it opened new sailings in Long Beach, Norfolk and Baltimore.

With seasonal cruises on the Carnival Legend in Long Beach, Carnival will launch its first-ever dedicated series of Hawaii cruises. Carnival is also repositioning the Carnival Freedom to Norfolk and extending the Carnival Pride’s year-round service in Baltimore.

Details on the newly available sailings include the following:

The Carnival Legend

The Carnival Legend is repositioning to Long Beach seasonally from October 2027 through April 2028, and will begin a new program from Southern California, giving West Coast guests varied options close to home.

The ship will launch Carnival’s first-ever program dedicated to Hawaii cruises. The series of 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises to Hawaii provides guests with multiple sailing options that include calls in Honolulu, Maui, Kauai, Hilo and Kona, plus a stop in Ensenada, Mexico.

Ten Hawaii sailings are now open for sale between October 2027 and March 2028.

The Carnival Freedom

The Carnival Freedom will reposition from Port Canaveral to Norfolk in May 2027 with a 15-day Carnival Journeys cruise across the Southern Caribbean that visits Aruba, Curacao, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia, Antigua, St. Maarten and St. Thomas.

The ship will arrive in Norfolk on May 23, 2027, to launch the most diverse cruise program offered from the region.

Highlights include six-day Bahamas cruises calling on Celebration Key, Nassau and Bimini, as well as six-day Bermuda cruises offering guests two days to visit the beautiful island.

Eight-day Eastern Caribbean voyages feature Amber Cove, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay and Grand Turk. Carnival Freedom will also offer eight-day Canada cruises with stops in Halifax, Sydney, Saint John or Charlottetown.

The Carnival Pride

The Carnival Pride will continue to offer year-round cruises from Baltimore.

Guests can look forward to seven-day Bahamas sailings with a mix of itineraries visiting Celebration Key, Nassau, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays.

Seven-day Bermuda cruises feature three days visiting the destination. Extended nine-, 12-, and 14-day Carnival Journeys voyages to destinations including Aruba, Curacao, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Antigua, Tortola and Martinique are also available.