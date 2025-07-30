Norwegian Cruise Line to Visit Norfolk Regularly in 2027

Nauticus’ Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center in Norfolk will receive regular visits from Norwegian Cruise Line in 2027.

According to a press release, the company is set to visit the port on a weekly basis between April and August that year.

The visits will be carried out by the Norwegian Pearl, which is expected to bring approximately 49,000 additional guests to Norfolk.

Extending its year-round schedule of cruises from Philadelphia, the 2,400-guest ship will visit the Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center as part of a series of cruises to Bermuda.

In addition to Norfolk, the seven-night itineraries also feature overnight visits to King’s Wharf.

“We’ll have the opportunity to welcome nearly 2,500 additional passengers and a thousand crew members every single Tuesday for five months,” said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen E. Kirkland.

“That activity, coupled with our Carnival sailings each weekend, represents a broadening economic impact for this entire region,” he added.

According to Nauticus, the operation highlights Norfolk’s potential as a port of call, welcoming visitors for day tours.

While in town, these guests can opt to take guided excursions or explore the region on their own, the company added.

Norfolk also serves as the homeport for the Carnival Sunshine, which embarks passengers from the Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center on a year-round basis.

Sailing from the port, the 1996-built ship has been offering weeklong itineraries to the Bahamas and Bermuda since February 2025.

With regular departures from Carnival Cruise Line, Nauticus said it welcomed more than 180,000 passenger visits so far this year.

Other cruise lines scheduled to visit the port in 2025 and 2026 include Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, TUI Cruises, Phoenix Reisen and AIDA Cruises.

Norfolk is also scheduled to welcome upscale vessels, including calls from Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn, Azamara and Viking.