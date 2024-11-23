Norwegian to Continue to Sail From Philadelphia For 2026-27

After becoming the first cruise line to sail from Philadelphia in over 15 years, Norwegian Cruise Line is scheduled to continue sailing from the homeport during the 2026-27 winter season.

The company is set to relaunch service from the Pennsylvania port in April 2026, with the Norwegian Jewel offering a series of seven-night cruises to Bermuda.

As part of its recently announced plans for 2026-27, Norwegian revealed it will continue to sail from Philadelphia during the fall and winter months.

The Norwegian Pearl will be the second ship in its fleet to sail from the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex, offering a series of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

According to Norwegian, the itineraries will take place between November 14, 2026, and March 20, 2027, providing guests from the U.S. mid-Atlantic with more options to explore the Caribbean.

The deployment includes seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida featuring visits to Nassau, Jacksonville and Port Canaveral, as well as Norwegian’s private island destination of Great Stirrup Cay.

Longer sailings to the Eastern Caribbean are among the highlights of the cruise program, with ten- and 11-night itineraries visiting Tortola, Puerto Plata and more.

With various departures scheduled, one of the itineraries sails to Philipsburg in St. Maarten and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Before returning to Philadelphia, the ten-night cruise also features a visit to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Other itineraries are set to visit Bermuda, with the Norwegian Pearl sailing to King’s Wharf as part of five- to seven-night cruises in November and December 2026.

Other highlights of Norwegian’s 2026-27 itineraries include the debut of the Norwegian Prima in New Orleans and Norwegian Encore’s first full-length season in the Mexican Riviera.